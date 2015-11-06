Unexploded WW2 bomb forces Salford road closures

Image caption The shell was discovered at the site of the former Royal Ordnance Factory in Green Lane, which has been demolished to make way for housing

An unexploded World War Two bomb has been found at a former munitions factory in Greater Manchester, leading to a partial evacuation of the area.

Army bomb disposal experts were called to the former Royal Ordnance Factory in Green Lane, Patricroft, Salford, at about 11:30 GMT.

Surrounding roads were closed while the mortar shell was examined.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue said the device was found to be no longer dangerous.

It was removed from the site of the building, which is being demolished to make way for housing, and roads were reopened within an hour.