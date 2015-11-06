The Curve: £5m mental health education hub opens in Manchester

Image copyright GMW Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust Image caption 'The Curve' is an educational hub for people with mental health problems

A new £5m facility providing education for mental health patients in Greater Manchester has opened in Prestwich.

Officially named The Curve, the site will host free educational courses for people with mental health or substance misuse problems, and their families.

The building was commissioned by Greater Manchester West Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust to be a hub for its academy, launched in 2013.

The academy runs courses to help people recover and has 2,000 students.

"The success of the Recovery Academy in two short years has been phenomenal and we wanted to show the world what 21st Century mental health services could look like," Gill Green, director of Nursing and Operations, said.

Contemporary art pieces that were created by people who use the trust's services are on display throughout the building.

They were designed with president of the Manchester Academy of Fine Art, Gerry Halpin.

Mr Halpin said it was a "tremendous honour" and that he found working with local service users "particularly rewarding".