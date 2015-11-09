Man jailed for killing his ex-wife in Bury

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Ernest Davenport pleaded guilty to manslaughter

A man who admitting killing his ex-wife at their former marital home has been jailed.

Susan Davenport, 63, died after being stabbed twice in the chest during the attack at the house in Rectory Lane, Bury, on 14 April.

Ernest Davenport then stabbed himself before being taken to hospital, Greater Manchester Police said.

After pleading guilty to manslaughter, the 65-year-old was jailed for six years at Liverpool Crown Court.

Senior investigating officer Bob Tonge said: "Ernest Davenport stabbed Susan twice in the chest causing an injury which proved to be fatal.

"He has been sentenced for this senseless crime which has devastated a family."