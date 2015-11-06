Manchester to Inverness-bound Mayday warning plane lands safely

A plane has landed safely after issuing an emergency Mayday call when a caution warning appeared on the aircraft.

The Inverness-bound Loganair flight departed from Manchester Airport at 16:30 GMT when the pilot received the warning on the aircraft's systems.

The pilot "elected to return to return to Manchester" as a precaution and landed at about 17:25.

The 29 passengers on the board were briefed ahead of the landing, a spokesman for Loganair said.

"Shortly after take-off the captain received a caution indication from the aircraft's systems and as a precaution elected to return to Manchester and declared a Mayday.

"The aircraft... was met by emergency services as is standard procedure."

A stand-by aircraft later took the passengers on to Inverness.

A spokesman for Manchester Airport said the plane had returned due to a "technical fault".