Salford 'hoverboards' seized over safety fears

The self-balancing electric devices were named after the floating hoverboards in Back to the Future Two

Self-balancing "hoverboards" worth £20,000 have been seized from a wholesaler in Greater Manchester amid safety concerns.

Trading standards officers in Salford confiscated 90 of the two-wheeled devices following concerns the chargers did not comply with British standards.

The boards have been sent for further examination, Salford City Council said.

The electronic devices are named after the floating hoverboards seen in the 1989 movie Back to the Future Two.

A council spokesman declined to identify the wholesaler where the hoverboards were seized, following a tip-off.

Firefighters issued a warning earlier this month after two hoverboards - also referred to as "rideables" - burst into flames.

Councillor Gena Merrett said: "If anyone is thinking of buying one of these devices for Christmas, please be very careful and only buy from a reputable and trusted shop.

"These are electrical items and you cannot be too careful. It is not worth risking your home and family's safety just to save a few pounds."

The Department for Transport say the boards are illegal to use on public roads or pavements.