Man raped on night out with friends in Rochdale

A 21-year-old man has been raped during a night out with friends in Greater Manchester.

The man was attacked near to the fountain in the memorial garden behind Rochdale Town Hall at about 05:00 GMT on Saturday.

Police said he was followed by his attacker, who he had met in several bars, when he went outside for a cigarette.

The attacker had a muscular build and dark short curly hair, police said.

Appealing for witnesses, Det Insp Rebecca Duggan said: "This was an appalling attack on a man as he was enjoying a night out."

Police believe it was an isolated incident.