Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Abdul Hafidah died in hospital after he was hit by a blue Vauxhall Corsa and then stabbed on 12 May

A teenager who was stabbed after he was hit by a car in Manchester was "loyal and caring" and "brought so much joy" to others, his family has said.

Abdul Hafidah, 18, died in hospital from a stab wound to the neck after the attack in Moss Side.

Police believe he had been chased by a group of men near Greenheys Lane before he was hit by the car and then attacked.

His family said they were experiencing "the most difficult time in our lives".

They added: "Abdul was a composed and caring son, who bought us all so much joy. You felt his presence when he was there and you missed it whenever he wasn't.

"His strength was in his loyalty to his family and friends, and honesty whenever he spoke."

Mr Hafidah's family also urged young people to spend time with their parents and think about the community they wanted to grow up in.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and later bailed.