Image copyright Google Image caption Concerns have been raised about the conduct of one or more of Cheshire East Council's most senior officials

A special committee will discuss "concerns" over the conduct one or more of Cheshire East Council's most senior officials.

Disciplinary matters concerning chief executive Mike Suarez, monitoring officer Bill Norman or chief finance officer Peter Bates will be considered.

The authority will not reveal details of the allegations or which of the three officials they relate to.

The allegations are to be discussed on Monday.

The council's cross-party Disciplinary and Investigation Committee can authorise investigations into the allegations relating to any of the three senior officers.

The committee has the power to appoint an independent investigator, order disciplinary action, or recommend dismissal.

A Cheshire East Council spokesperson said: "We can confirm that potential concerns have been raised about officer conduct.

"It is important that the committee are able to make an objective decision on the matters that are put to them and therefore we are not able to make any further comment at this stage."