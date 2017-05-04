Polls open in Greater Manchester metropolitan mayoral election

From the section

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Plans for an elected mayor in charge of Greater Manchester's devolved powers were announced in 2014

Voting is under way to elect Greater Manchester's first metropolitan mayor.

Polling stations are open across the region's 10 borough council areas of Manchester, Bolton, Bury, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford and Wigan.

Votes can be cast between 07:00 and 22:00 BST, and results are expected on Friday afternoon.

The mayor will lead the region's combined authority, working alongside existing council leaders.