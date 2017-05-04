Shots fired at Manchester bar The Living Room

Image copyright Joel Goodman Image caption One man suffered a "minor" injury, but it was not as a result of the shooting

Two armed men on a motorbike opened fire at a bar in Manchester before fleeing the scene, police said.

Five shots were fired at The Living Room at about 22:15 BST on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police confirmed.

One man suffered a "minor" injury, but it was not as a result of the shooting at the bar in Deansgate.

A charity fundraiser for the Christie cancer hospital was being held at the venue at the time, though it is not thought to be linked to the shooting.

Boxer Ricky Hatton was among those attending the event at the bar, his spokesperson confirmed.

Supt Arif Nawaz said police believe the "shocking incident" was a "targeted attack".

"We have significant resources in place, with a team of specialist officers working to establish the exact circumstances and find the men responsible," he added.

Witnesses have been urged to contact police.