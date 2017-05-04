Fake luxury goods worth £8m seized in Greater Manchester

From the section

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fake goods worth about £8m were found in Strangeways in north Manchester

Fake designer goods worth £8m have been seized in raids in Greater Manchester.

Officers found the items, including sunglasses, jewellery, clothes, and perfume, after raiding homes, businesses and storage units in the Strangeways area of Manchester.

More than £270,000 in cash was also recovered, police said.

A man, 44, and a woman, 35, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud, money laundering and counterfeit and trademark offences.

Both have been released pending further investigation.

Det Insp Paul Walker said "intelligence from our partners", which included Trading Standards, Visas and Immigration and the designer brands, led to the haul.

Manchester has been identified by trading standards as a hotspot for the trade in fake goods.