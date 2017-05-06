New Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham appoints deputies

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Andy Burnham said Greater Manchester "will be the modern industrial capital of the country"

Labour's newly elected Greater Manchester metro mayor, Andy Burnham, has appointed two deputies.

Mr Burnham, 47, was elected on Friday with 63% of the vote to lead the the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

He named Sir Richard Leese as deputy for business and economy while Baroness Beverley Hughes will oversee policing and crime.

Councillor Rishi Shori‏, Bury Council's Labour leader, will take responsibility for young people and social cohesion.

Mr Burnham, who served in governments under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, will control transport, housing and police budgets.

He will be paid £110,000 a year and take over the powers of the region's elected Police and Crime Commissioner, Tony Lloyd.

Combined authorities are groups of councils working together to assume powers, devolved from central government,

Greater Manchester's authority will have control over a £6bn health and social care budget and also has an adult skills budget, powers over apprenticeship grants for employers, strategic planning powers, and transport.

The Liverpool-born politician said the region "will be the modern industrial capital of the country - digital, green, and young" and he "will put young people at the centre of everything we do".

Image copyright GMCA Image caption Sir Richard Leese (centre) and Baroness Beverley Hughes (right) will be deputy mayors

Mr Leese said he had been "working on the devolution agenda" and although "we need a lot more control", he will do everything he can to make devolution "an enormous success".

Former home office minister, Baroness Hughes, said she was "honoured" to be part of "a new era of politics" and face the "challenging" police and crime brief.

Mr Shori said he will create a "youth combined authority" because "we can't afford to lose and ounce of the potential of our young people... the future belongs to young people and they are going to help shape it".‏

Mr Burnham, who has been MP for Leigh in Wigan since 2001, will not stand in next month's general election.