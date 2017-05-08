Blaze guts Oldham disused school site
- 8 May 2017
- From the section Manchester
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A major fire has gutted a disused school.
More than 30 firefighters tackled the blaze at the site near to Rosary Road in Oldham, Greater Manchester, at about 16:45 BST on Sunday.
Nearby residents were told to keep their windows and doors closed as there was suspected asbestos in the derelict building.
The fire service is "damping down" and an investigation into the cause will take place when the site is safe.