Blaze guts Oldham disused school site

Image copyright Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service Image caption There were fears the disused school building in Oldham contained asbestos

A major fire has gutted a disused school.

More than 30 firefighters tackled the blaze at the site near to Rosary Road in Oldham, Greater Manchester, at about 16:45 BST on Sunday.

Nearby residents were told to keep their windows and doors closed as there was suspected asbestos in the derelict building.

The fire service is "damping down" and an investigation into the cause will take place when the site is safe.