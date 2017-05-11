Simon Danczuk to stand as independent in Rochdale

Image copyright PA Image caption Simon Danczuk had held the Rochdale seat since winning it from the Liberal Democrats in 2010

Former Labour MP Simon Danczuk has said he will stand against the party's official candidate in Rochdale.

Mr Danzcuk was suspended by the Parliamentary Labour Party in December 2015 pending an investigation into allegations about his conduct.

He later resigned from Labour after he was barred from standing for the party in Rochdale, a seat he held since 2010.

However, Mr Danczuk has confirmed he intends to stand as an independent against Labour candidate Tony Lloyd.

Conservative Jane Howard and the Liberal Democrats' Andy Kelly have also been put forward to contest the seat. No other candidates have been announced so far.

Mr Danczuk, 50, is currently being investigated over a rape allegation.

A woman complained to police on Monday that she was sexually assaulted by a man in his 50s in Westminster last May.

The Metropolitan Police said inquiries continue but no arrests have been made.

Mr Danczuk has described the allegation as "totally false".