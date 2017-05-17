Corrie legend Hilda Ogden's curlers, pinny and headscarf auctioned

From the section

Image copyright ITV Image caption Jean Alexander, along with Bernard Youens as Stan, formed one of Coronation Street's most famous couples

Coronation Street legend Hilda Ogden's pinny, hair curlers and headscarf have sold for £4,200 at auction.

They were made famous by actress Jean Alexander, who played the battleaxe between 1964 and 1987.

She kept hold of the items, which were among a number of personal possessions sold off earlier, after quitting Weatherfield's cobbles.

Auctioneer Mike Litherland said the "iconic" outfit was "part of media history".

"She wore them in nearly every episode," he added.

They were bought by advertising executive Trevor Beattie, who tweeted: "I just bought Hilda Ogden's headscarf, pinny and rollers. As you do."

Alexander's nieces Sonia Hearld and Valerie Thewlis organised the sale after their aunt died last year.

Image copyright PA Image caption The pink pinafore and curlers were worn in nearly every episode by the downtrodden cleaning lady

The pinny and curlers were found inside a wardrobe.

Alexander's childhood teddy bear Ambrose, which she received on her fourth birthday, was sold for £260 despite missing an eye.

The auction took place at the Royal Clifton Hotel in Southport.

As well as portraying the downtrodden cleaning lady, Alexander had roles in Last of the Summer Wine and Z Cars.