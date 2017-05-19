Man charged with raping child in Rochdale amid CSE probe
- 19 May 2017
- From the section Manchester
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man from Rochdale has been charged with raping a child, police have said.
Osman Ali, 24, of Corbett Street, has been charged with six counts of raping a child under 13.
His arrest came after a report of child sexual exploitation was made on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Mr Ali has been remanded into police custody and is due to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.