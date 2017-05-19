Manchester

Man charged with raping child in Rochdale amid CSE probe

A man from Rochdale has been charged with raping a child, police have said.

Osman Ali, 24, of Corbett Street, has been charged with six counts of raping a child under 13.

His arrest came after a report of child sexual exploitation was made on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Mr Ali has been remanded into police custody and is due to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.

