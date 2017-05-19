Man jailed for stabbing friend to death in Rochdale

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Mohammad Shafiqul Alom picked up a kitchen knife during an argument and stabbed his friend to death

A man has been jailed after stabbing his friend to death with a kitchen knife in a "trivial argument".

Akbar Masood, 22, was found with stab wounds to his abdomen in Kellett Street, Rochdale last November. He died later in hospital.

Mohammad Shafiqul Alom, 35, of Kellett Street, was found guilty of murder, assault and possession of a Class B drug at Bolton Crown Court.

He was given a life sentence with a minimum of 18 years.

'Unforgettable'

The court heard a group of men were watching a film at Alom's house when an argument escalated and he started swinging a large kitchen knife around.

Another man was stabbed in his hip but he managed to leave with the rest of the group. However, Alom stabbed Mr Masood in the abdomen before he could escape, police said.

Mr Masood's family said: "Akbar was a very approachable, helpful and lovable young man who touched the hearts of whoever he came into contact with, in a way that makes him unforgettable."

Senior Investigating Officer Duncan Thorpe said: "This began as a trivial argument between friends who were socialising on a Friday night, but it took a turn for the worse when Alom suddenly grabbed that knife.

"This was no accident - it was a senseless murder."