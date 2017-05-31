Manchester attack: What we know so far

Twenty-two people were killed and 116 injured in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.

Here's what we know about the attack so far.

What happened?

Attacker 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated a home-made bomb in the arena's foyer as crowds were leaving a performance by US singer Ariana Grande just after 22:30 BST on 22 May.

The blast, between the main arena and neighbouring Victoria station, blew people off their feet and caused widespread panic. Witnesses described hearing an explosion and seeing a flash of fire.

Pictures of the aftermath show debris and casualties in the foyer area of the arena. Metal nuts and bolts were strewn around the floor among bodies. The smell of explosives was in the air, witnesses said.

How did people escape?

The bomb was detonated moments after Grande had performed her final song and fans had started making their way home.

People began scrambling for the arena's exits and were seen fleeing down the stairs from the foyer into the station.

People who had arrived to drive friends and relatives home were forced to go on a desperate hunt to find missing children.

More than 240 emergency calls were made; 60 ambulances and 400 police officers attended.

What happened in the foyer?

The foyer where the bomb went off is the busiest exit from the arena - housing the box office and leading to the car park and Victoria Station.

Photos from the scene have been leaked to the US media.

According to the New York Times, analysis of images of the scene reveal how the bomb's shrapnel penetrated metal doors and left marks on brickwork.

The paper says the authorities' review of the blast site shows the bodies of those killed were located in a circle around where the device was detonated - just outside the arena's main exit.

The photos also appear to show bloodstained fragments from the bomb and the backpack used by the attacker.

The images show the remains of a Karrimor backpack, a possible detonator, a 12-volt battery as well as metal nuts and screws.

Image copyright New York Times Image caption A possible detonator, and backpack remains, found at the scene

Who carried out the attack?

Salman Abedi, 22, has been named by police as the suicide bomber.

Abedi was born in Manchester on New Year's Eve 1994.

It is thought that he has at least three siblings: an elder brother who was born in London, and a younger brother and sister who were born in Manchester.

The family, of Libyan origin, has lived at several addresses in Manchester, including at a property at Elsmore Road in the Fallowfield area which was raided by police on Tuesday.

Abedi attended Burnage Academy for Boys in Manchester between 2009 and 2011, before going to The Manchester College until 2013 and then Salford University in 2014.

BBC News understands that members of the public called an anti-terrorism hotline after he expressed the views that "he was supporting terrorism" and "being a suicide bomber was ok".

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Abedi was known "up to a point" by security services, and it was believed he had recently returned from Libya.

Ian Hopkins, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, told the BBC Abedi was arrested for minor offences in 2012 but was not known to the government's Prevent scheme.

A Whitehall source said he was "one of a larger pool of former subjects of interest, whose risk remained subject to review" by security services.

It was later revealed that MI5 is to hold an inquiry into the way it dealt with warnings from the public that Abedi had expressed extremist views and was a potential threat.

The so-called Islamic State group has claimed responsibility, but this has not been verified.

Victims named

Image copyright Various Image caption Clockwise, from top left: Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Sorrell Leczkowski, Liam Curry, Chloe Rutherford, Wendy Fawell, Eilidh MacLeod, Elaine McIver

All 22 victims have been named. The youngest victim to be named is eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, from Leyland, Lancashire.

Elaine McIver, an off-duty officer from Cheshire Police, was also among those killed. She was with her partner, Paul, and two children, all of whom were injured.

Image copyright Various Image caption Clockwise from top left: Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callander, Kelly Brewster, Angelika and Marcin Klis, Nell Jones, Jane Tweddle-Taylor, John Atkinson

In total, 116 people were admitted to hospital in relation to the attack, NHS England said.

Sixty three people are still being treated in eight hospitals, including 23 patients who are in critical care.

A minute's silence was held at 11:00 BST on 25 May to remember those who lost their lives or were affected by the attack.

The investigation

Image caption Abedi's 24-year-old brother Ismail was arrested in connection with the attack on Tuesday morning

A total of 16 people have been arrested in the UK in connection with the attack.

They include Abedi's older brother, Ismail, 24, who was arrested in Whalley Range the day after the bombing.

Five suspects have since been released without charge while 11 are still in custody.

Twenty-year-old Hashem Abedi, Abedi's younger brother, was detained in Tripoli on suspicion of links with the so-called Islamic State group on Tuesday evening.

Reuters news agency has told the BBC that Abedi's father, Ramadan, has also been detained Libya.

Image caption Twenty-year-old Hashem Abedi, Abedi's younger brother, was arrested in Tripoli

On 23 May, police raided a flat in Granby Row, Manchester, that Abedi may have used before the attack on Monday night.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said the arrests made in the UK were "significant".

"Initial searches of premises have revealed items that we believe are very important to the investigation," he said.

Image caption Police raided a flat in Granby Row, Manchester, on Wednesday

Image caption Abedi may have used the flat before the attack

Officers have examined Abedi's movements on CCTV and other interactions he had with people as well as phone calls he made.

The investigation has found that Abedi bought most of the components to make the bomb himself.

Many of his moments and actions were also "carried out alone" in the four days prior to the attack, Russ Jackson, head of the North West counter terrorism unit, said on 30 May.

But police have yet to rule out whether he was part of a wider network.

Det Ch Supt Jackson said police were keen to find out why Abedi kept going back to the Wilmslow Road area of the city and wanted to find the blue suitcase he used during those trips.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Police are keen to find the blue suitcase Abedi was spotted with on CCTV

Meanwhile, police investigating the attack temporarily stopped sharing information with the US after leaks to the media.

UK officials were outraged when photos appearing to show debris from the attack appeared in the New York Times.

Anyone with information can call the anti-terror hotline on 0800 789321.

The police have also appealed to anyone with images or footage from the attack to upload it to ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk or ukpoliceimageappeal.com

Extra security

After the attack, the UK terrorism threat level was raised from "severe" to "critical" for the first time since 2007.

The change indicated an attack was imminently expected.

As a result of the decision, members of the armed forces replaced armed police at certain "key sites".

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said 984 servicemen and women were deployed as part of Operation Temperer - the government plan to put soldiers on the streets.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Home Secretary Amber Rudd says 984 servicemen and women have been deployed

This freed up extra armed police officers for deployment at sporting events over the bank holiday weekend, including the FA Cup final.

Sporting events and venues in England also conducted major security reviews. Chelsea FC cancelled their Premier League victory parade.

Police Scotland said it was reviewing all "significant events" taking place within the next 14 days and increased the number of armed police on patrol.

After a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra on 27 May, the prime minister announced the threat level would be reduced to severe, saying this was because of the significant activity taken by the police.

