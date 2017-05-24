Manchester attack: Olivia Campbell was a 'precious girl'

Image copyright Campbell Family Image caption Olivia Campbell had told her mother she was having "an amazing time" at the concert

A 15-year-old girl who died in the Manchester attack was a "precious, gorgeous girl", her mother has said.

Olivia Campbell, from Bury in Greater Manchester, died following the explosion at Manchester Arena on Monday night, her mother Charlotte said.

Hours earlier she had made an emotional appeal as the family desperately searched for her.

"RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl... go sing with the angels," she wrote on Facebook.

In her emotional appeal, Ms Campbell said Olivia had been to the concert with her friend, Adam, who was receiving treatment in hospital.

She said she had heard from her daughter during the concert.

"She'd just seen the support act and said she was having an amazing time and thanking me for letting her go," she said.

'Absolutely devastated'

Olivia was a pupil at Tottington High School, where head teacher Brian Duffy described her as "a delightful young girl".

"As a school community we are absolutely devastated and heartbroken at the news that Olivia has passed away," he said in a statement.

"Our prayers and deepest sympathies go to her family and friends. Our thoughts also go out to the many families across the region affected by this tragedy."

Olivia, along with eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, John Atkinson, 28, and Georgina Callander - thought to be 18 - are the first four victims to have been named.

Twenty-two people were killed in the explosion at the concert by US pop star Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena.

A further 59 people, including children, were injured and taken to hospital.