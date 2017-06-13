Man charged over Rochdale woman's crash death

Image copyright Google Image caption Talaina Hussain was critically injured in the crash and died two days later in hospital

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after an 18-year-old died following a crash.

A green Peugeot 206 hit a wall on Dewhirst Road in Syke, Rochdale at about 21:30 on 14 November last year, Greater Manchester Police said.

Passenger Talaina Hussain was taken to hospital but died two days later.

Jack Charles Thomas, 19, of Mountside Close, Rochdale is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 11 July.