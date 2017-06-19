Image caption Mike Owen was suspended in an inquiry into the handling of a councillor who had indecent images of children

The suspended chief executive of Bury Council Mike Owen has resigned three days before a disciplinary hearing, the BBC has learned.

Mr Owen was due to face a hearing with two senior officers also suspended over claims they failed to follow procedures while handling a safeguarding case.

It related to how the authority handled a councillor who admitted possessing indecent images of children.

It is understood Mr Owen quit on Friday. The council is not commenting.

The BBC understands that Mr Owen will not receive any severance pay as a result of his decision.

The hearing was scheduled to last three days.

A statement from the council issued on Friday said it was making "every effort" to ensure a fair hearing took place.