Murder arrests over fatal stabbing in Salford

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Salford.

Police said they believed the victim was stabbed during a fight involving a large group of people outside a house in Bradley Avenue, Lower Kersal.

The victim suffered stab wounds to his leg on Monday evening and later died in Salford Royal Hospital.

Two men, 20 and 22, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Det Ch Insp Lewis Hughes from Greater Manchester Police said: "This was an awful attack which has sadly left a young man dead."