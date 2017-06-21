Century Mill attack victim Ian Bendall was 'cheeky chappy'
A man who died after being attacked at a former mill was "a vibrant and funny character", his family has said.
Ian Bendall was subjected to a "brutal" attack at Century Mill in Farnworth, Bolton, on 9 June, and died four days later in hospital, police said.
The 43-year-old's family paid tribute to him saying he was "a cheeky chappy who carried a permanent smile".
Four people have been charged with his murder and are due at Manchester Crown Court on 11 August.