Manchester Arena blast: Martyn Hett's mother 'forgives' attacker

Image caption Mrs Murray has had a bee tattooed on her arm with a message about Martyn

The mother of one of the Manchester attack victims has said she forgives the suicide bomber who killed him.

Martyn Hett was one of 22 people who died when Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May.

His mother, Figen Murray, said she forgave him but was "not really interested in knowing his name".

Her comments came a month after the attack, as other victims' families and survivors also spoke about the night.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Charlotte Campbell remembers her daughter Olivia Campbell-Hardy, who died in May's Manchester attack

Charlotte Campbell, whose 15-year-old daughter Olivia was killed in the attack, said it had been "one of the most horrible things that could happen... but what I don't want it to do is to keep affecting everyone".

"If Olivia was here now, she would be booking for her next concert," she said.

'Give us a hug'

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mrs Murray said she had never felt angry but had deliberately made sure she does not know the name of the suicide bomber.

"Although I don't want to know his name, I actually have forgiven this guy," she said.

"I don't feel any negative feelings about it. I know that may sound a bit controversial but it's genuinely how I feel."

Mrs Murray also revealed she has had a tattoo of the phrase #BeMoreMartyn alongside a bee, which has become the symbol of solidarity among those affected by the attack, in memory of her son, something she said Martyn would find "absolutely hilarious".

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Martyn Hett's mother said she did not feel "any negative feelings" about his death

Mrs Campbell, from Radcliffe, Bury, said she had been overwhelmed by the support received from "friends, family, community [and] strangers that have become friends".

She said her family wanted people to talk to them about what happened, rather than point at them.

"If you don't know what to say, then give us a hug," she said.

'Most bizarre month'

The funeral of 14-year-old victim Nell Jones, from Goostrey, Cheshire, took place earlier, while pupils at the school of 15-year-old victim Megan Hurley, from Merseyside, have marked a month since her death by wearing her favourite colour, orange.

Image copyright London News Pictures Image caption The image of Eve after the attack was on the front pages of many newspapers

Survivors of the attack have also been talking about what happened.

A picture of 14-year-old Eve Senior, who suffered 14 shrapnel wounds in the blast, featured on many newspaper front pages in the aftermath of the attack.

She was among 220 people who received hospital treatment, along with her mother, who suffered eight wounds.

Dealing with the aftermath

The charity Victim Support has received calls from more than 350 people, including many children, about the Manchester attack and is still dealing with up to 14 calls every day, something which psychologist Emma Kenny said was not surprising.

"Initially, when you're in the eye of the storm, the whole world is supporting you [but] when that dies down, that is when people can acknowledge what is going on and where they are.

"In the beginning, most of us feel a disconnection and horror, but don't necessarily know how to feel personally, because we are thinking about everyone else's feelings.

"Usually, within four to six weeks, you start to understand if you have been left with residual issues.

"That is when children may start talking about having nightmares or adults are unable to go to shopping centres.

"That is when you can really note whether you have been affected."

The Bradford teenager said she spent nine days in hospital after the blast and had to return when doctors discovered more "metal in my foot".

"My friends don't understand how long it is going to take for me to recover - I don't think I understand how long it will take," she said.

"I cannot feel my legs, so it is making it really hard for me to walk."

Image caption Natalie Senior suffered eight wounds in the attack

Her mother Natalie said it had been "the most bizarre month of my life".

"I worry about how we will cope, but we have really good support around us."

Ellie Cheetham, who was not injured in the attack, has spoken to BBC Three about the aftermath.

The 14-year-old tweeted a video of the moment she and her friends heard the bomb go off from inside the arena, which went viral on social media.

She said the month since it happened "has felt like a long time in some ways... but it still feels raw".

"The world has moved on, the news has moved on - but you have to remember the victims."