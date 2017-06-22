Shaun Murphy death: Family pays tribute to 'kind, helpful and loving' dad

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Shaun Murphy cared most in life about his 10-year-old son Matthew, his family said

A stabbing victim was a "kind, helpful and loving son, father, brother and uncle... always there to help whenever you needed him", his family said.

Shaun Murphy, 38, was found injured in Greenbrow Road, Manchester and died in hospital on Saturday.

"He loved to go to work but most of all he cared about being a good father to his son Matthew," a statement issued on behalf of his family added.

A man, 23, held on suspicion of murder has since been released without charge.

Mr Murphy "loved to make people laugh and was always the joker, with silly nicknames for everyone he knew," the family statement went on.

"He never went out looking for trouble or drama, he was just happy and enjoying his life."