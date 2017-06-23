Manchester attack: Funeral for Lisa Lees to be held

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Lisa Lees had been waiting with her friend Alison Howe in the foyer to pick up their children

The funeral for Lisa Lees, who was killed in the Manchester terror attack, is to be held.

The 47-year-old from Royton, Oldham was among 22 people who died in the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena, on 22 May.

She was killed while waiting in the foyer to pick up her daughter with her friend, Alison Howe, who also died.

Ms Lees' funeral will be held in Oldham. She was described by her daughter India as the "best mum in the universe".

Her mum Elaine Hunter said: "You were an inspiration to all and should have had a great life ahead of you...don't know how we will go on without you but I know you would want us to."