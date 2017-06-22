Blind Stockport WW2 veteran, 95, missing medals

Image copyright Blind Veterans UK Image caption Mr Barlow said he wished to be able to pass the medals on to his grandson

A blind veteran is appealing for the return of four World War Two medals lost at a motorway service station.

Alfred Barlow, 95, of Stockport, Greater Manchester, was returning from a pilgrimage to Normandy, France, on 8 June when he noticed they were missing.

He was at Norton Canes Services, near Walsall on the M6 Toll.

Mr Barlow said their loss was "very distressing" and he wanted to pass them on to his grandson "which makes it even more upsetting".

Mr Barlow said: "These medals are worth very little to sell, but to me they are priceless."

His wife and grandson noticed the medals were missing when Mr Barlow returned from the toilet.

His grandson retraced their steps and made enquiries in all the outlets as well as at the designated lost property depot but said they were nowhere to be found.

The four missing medals:

1939-1945 Star

The France & Germany Star

1939-1945 War Medal

The Palestine Medal

Image copyright Blind Veterans UK/PA Image caption Mr Barlow is offering a reward to anyone who is able to help return the medals to him

Mr Barlow served with 3rd Reconnaissance (Recce) Regiment, 3rd Division, and landed on Sword Beach at 10:00 BST on D-Day, 6 June 1944.

He said: "My grandson and friends in the Normandy Veterans Association have been fantastic in making contact with all possible options to see if they've turned up, but so far we've had nothing.

"That's why I want to get the message out to anyone who may have found or seen them."

Mr Barlow who turns 96 on 25 June said: "It would make my birthday if I was able to have them back again."

He is offering a reward to anyone who is able to help return the medals to him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blind Veterans UK charity.