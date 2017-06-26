Man dies after taking 'potent' MDMA drug in Oldham

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police say the type of MDMA, known as "magic" or "pink champagne", is highly potent

A man has died and four others are in a critical condition after taking a "particularly potent" form of the drug MDMA, Greater Manchester Police said.

Ten people were admitted to hospital after taking the drug over the weekend, with four remaining in intensive care.

Police said the drugs were known locally as "magic" or "pink champagne" and come in crystal form.

A 26-year-old man, held on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs, has been released while inquiries continue.

What happens if you take too much MDMA?

Four men were taken to hospital on Saturday, with another five men and one woman taken to hospital on Sunday after taking what is believed to be the same MDMA-based drug.

One of those admitted, a 26-year-old man from Rochdale, has since died.

'Foaming at the mouth'

Four men are currently in a critical condition and receiving treatment in intensive care.

Three people received treatment and have been discharged from hospital.

Det Insp Jim Faulkner said the situation was "incredibly worrying".

He said: "We are doing all that we can to warn people against taking the drug and help those who may have taken it.

"So please, if you believe that you or somebody you know has taken the drug and begins showing symptoms then get yourselves to the hospital immediately."

He said symptoms to watch for include rigid muscles, shallow breathing, a fast-racing pulse, hyper-aggression, seizure, foaming at the mouth and unconsciousness.