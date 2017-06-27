Man arrested on suspicion of raping girl, 4, in Salford
27 June 2017
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a four-year-old girl, Greater Manchester Police has said.
Officers said they were called to an address in Salford, at about 04:30 BST on Monday following reports of a disturbance.
A 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.
The girl and her family are being supported by specially trained officers. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.