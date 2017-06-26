Boy, 16, in court over rape of girl, 8, in Manchester park

Image caption Police said a boy was arrested on suspicion of rape in a shop near the park

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the rape of an eight-year-old girl in a park.

Police were called to Nuthurst Park in Moston, Manchester, just before 18:55 BST on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police said officers responded to reports of a girl being raped. A boy was arrested in a nearby shop.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 10 July.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, he stood in the dock and spoke only to give his name and address during the five-minute hearing at Manchester Youth Court.

Only reporters and lawyers were present in court along with the defendant's mother and father, who sat in the public gallery holding hands.

No plea was entered by the defendant, the court heard, and there was no application for bail.

As he remanded the teenager in custody, District Judge Mark Hadfield told him: "This charge is an extremely serious charge."

The defendant smiled and nodded to his parents as he was taken down.