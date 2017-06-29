Murder arrest after man found dead in Hyde
- 29 June 2017
- From the section Manchester
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Greater Manchester.
Officers found the body of the 40-year-old victim at a property on Harbour Farm Road, Hyde, at about 18:00 BST on Monday.
Det Insp James Faulkner said he had suffered "a serious assault resulting in a number of injuries".
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody for questioning.