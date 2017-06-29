Murder arrest after man found dead in Hyde

Image copyright Google Image caption Officers found the body of the 40-year-old victim at a property on Harbour Farm Road in Hyde

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Greater Manchester.

Officers found the body of the 40-year-old victim at a property on Harbour Farm Road, Hyde, at about 18:00 BST on Monday.

Det Insp James Faulkner said he had suffered "a serious assault resulting in a number of injuries".

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody for questioning.