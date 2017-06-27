Oldham woman who stabbed husband to death jailed

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Culley told police her husband had collapsed after a day drinking in the pub

A woman who stabbed her husband of 32 years to death claimed he had collapsed in their flat after drinking at the pub all day, police have said.

Anthony Culley, 56, was found lying face down with a stab wound to his chest and a deep laceration on his arm.

Lesley Culley, of Unsworth Way, Oldham, told a 999 call operator she did not know what had caused his bleeding.

The 58-year-old was jailed for six years after pleading guilty to manslaughter at Manchester Crown Court.

Greater Manchester Police said she had called emergency services on 8 December 2016 over two hours after the pair left the pub, claiming he had fallen down after drinking all day.

She told the call operator she did not know what had caused his wound or what he had hit when he fell over.

However, a post mortem examination found the stab wound had been delivered with "severe force".

Culley admitted manslaughter on the grounds of loss of control, a defence which the police spokesman said was "supported by a number of psychiatric assessments".