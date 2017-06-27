Manchester

Man charged with sexual assault of girl, 4, in Salford

A man has been charged with the sexual assault of a four-year-old girl.

Officers said they were called to an address in Salford at about 04:30 BST on Monday following reports of a disturbance.

Conrad Pritchard, 21, of Isaac Close, is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The girl and her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

