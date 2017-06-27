Man charged with sexual assault of girl, 4, in Salford
- 27 June 2017
- From the section Manchester
A man has been charged with the sexual assault of a four-year-old girl.
Officers said they were called to an address in Salford at about 04:30 BST on Monday following reports of a disturbance.
Conrad Pritchard, 21, of Isaac Close, is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The girl and her family are being supported by specially trained officers.