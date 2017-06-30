Manchester attack: Martyn Hett's funeral takes place

Image copyright PA Image caption Martyn Hett's coffin has been covered in pictures of his idols, including several stars of Coronation Street

Stars from Coronation Street were among hundreds who attended the funeral of one of the Manchester attack victims.

Martyn Hett was one of 22 people who died when Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May.

Antony Cotton, Jennie McAlpine, Kym Marsh and Helen Worth all paid their respects to the 29-year-old Corrie fan.

His family said the service at Stockport Town Hall was to "celebrate Martyn's life".

Image copyright PA Image caption Coronation Street stars Antony Cotton (left) and Jennie McAlpine (second right) attended the service

They said he had requested two horses and a white carriage at his funeral, and that was what they gave him.

The coffin was adorned with pictures of Corrie characters - including his favourite Deirdre Barlow, of whom he had a tattoo on his leg - and the Coronation Street sign.

It was greeted by a minute's applause before it was taken into the building to the tune of Beautiful by Mariah Carey.

Image copyright Peter Byrne /PA Wire Image caption Two horses and a white carriage carried Martyn to his funeral

Image copyright Peter Byrne /PA Wire Image caption The coffin was carried by Martyn's brother Dan Hett (front left)

Image copyright PA Image caption Actors Kym Marsh and Helen Worth were among the mourners

During the service, which was screened outside for those who could not fit into the venue, Martyn's father, Paul, told how the family's "world was instantly turned upside down" from the moment they were told their son was missing.

He spoke of Martyn's life as "one long rollercoaster ride". He had a "wicked sense of humour" and a gift for "turning the ordinary into the extraordinary".

Image copyright Peter Byrne/PA Wire Image caption The coffin was adorned with pictures of Coronation Street characters

At the scene: Tom Mullen, BBC News

For a man who lived his life with such infectious joy, it seems fitting that his funeral should have been filled with such bittersweet celebration.

At the time of Martyn's death, his partner Russell said he had "left this world exactly how he lived, as the centre of attention".

Most people were dressed in the customary black but, as Martyn had asked, many added "something fabulous" to their outfits - including brightly-coloured flowers - in tribute to his own quirky style.

As well as deeply sad words from Martyn's father, Paul, humorous videos were shown from Martyn's life, and there were affectionate anecdotes and music from his favourite stars.

Gareth Clements, his boss at the PR firm he worked for, prompted raucous laughter as he told how Martyn was constantly lobbying for more money in the company's social budget, and was known to often attend the office wearing shorts.

There were more smiles as Scottish singer Michelle McManus told how Martyn once travelled for 23 hours on a Megabus to see her perform.

Image caption The order of service for the funeral service

During the day the hashtag #BeMoreMartyn - a tribute to him - started trending on Twitter, including one from his brother, Dan.

Image copyright Twitter

Ross Purves wrote: "We can all take a lesson from Martyn Hett: Be who you are, live life to the full and be fabulous! #bemoremartyn "

Another said: "Fly free, you beautiful, iconic diva. #BemoreMartyn"

The service featured music from Martyn's favourite stars, including Scottish singer Michelle McManus, who spoke and sang at the service, and Ariana Grande.

Following the service, a private cremation was held for close friends and family.