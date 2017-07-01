Murder charges after Salford stab death

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Karl Harrison was stabbed on Bradley Avenue, Lower Kersal, Salford

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man in Salford.

Karl Harrison, 19, died on 20 June after being stabbed on Bradley Avenue, Lower Kersal.

Anton Farrell, 22, of Oaklands Road, Kersal and Jack Modlinsky, 20, of Marlborough Road, Cheetham Hill have both been accused of murder, Greater Manchester Police said.

They were remanded in custody and are due to appear later at Manchester and Salford City Magistrates' Court.

A 45-year-old man arrested for assisting an offender has been bailed.