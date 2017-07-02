Murder suspect arrested after body found in Bolton
- 2 July 2017
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a property in Bolton.
Detectives were called to Haydock Street in the town at about 22:40 BST on Saturday and found the man's body, Greater Manchester Police said.
The victim's family has been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.
A 50-year-old man is in custody for questioning. Witnesses have been urged to contact police.