Manager jailed for stealing £46,000 of school dinner money

Image copyright GMP Image caption Jacqueline Robb used the money to buy holidays and clothes

A finance manager who stole £46,000 of school dinner money has been jailed.

Jacqueline Robb, 54, of Laburnum Avenue, Manchester, used the funds to buy foreign holidays and clothes.

The school where she worked spotted that £952 was missing from its bank account after an audit in autumn 2016. It later identified a loss of £46,011 between April 2012 and December 2016.

Robb was jailed for 10 months at Manchester Crown Court after she pleaded guilty to theft.

'Illicit means'

She had been employed at a school in Openshaw since April 2009, where her duties included the administration and accounting of the school meals income.

The audit identified an annual deficit of about £10,000 missing from the school's bank account between 2012 and 2016.

Det Con Laura Watson, from Greater Manchester Police, said Robb had been initially considered as a "respected and trusted member of staff".

"She made the decision to breach the trust instilled in her by the school, improving her financial wellbeing through illicit means, which is absolutely unacceptable."

A proceeds or crime hearing is due to be held on 26 October.