Wigan £2.1m cycle lanes plan announced

Image caption The routes will be designed to give cyclists easier access to the town centre

A £2.1m plan to create five new cycle routes across Wigan has been announced.

The routes will connect the Greater Manchester town's centre with surrounding residential areas.

Wigan Borough Council has been awarded a grant from the Department for Transport for the scheme.

The plans will be on show during a drop-in session on 18 July, so people in the town can offer feedback on the project before work begins later this year.

The drop-in session will be held at Newtown Working Men's Club in Anson Street between 14.00 and 19.00 BST.

The routes will be added to parts of Robin Park Road, Warrington Road, the Wallgate/Queen Street junction, Saddle junction and Pemberton cycleway.

The work is expected to be completed by summer 2018.

Councillor David Molyneux, cabinet member for regeneration, said: "These routes inbound to Wigan town centre are flat and short in distance, making them perfect for commuters who live close by.

"The plans are still in their design stages so I'd encourage people, whether you're a keen cyclist or not, to have a look at the routes and tell us what you think."