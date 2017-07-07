Manchester attack: Man arrested over terrorism offences

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Twenty two people died following the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena

A 19-year-old man has been arrested arriving at Liverpool John Lennon Airport in connection with the Manchester Arena bombing.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he was arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the Terrorism Act.

A property on Thelwall Avenue in Fallowfield, Manchester is being searched as part of the investigation.

Twenty-two people were killed by suicide bomber Salman Abedi after an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May.

The man, who remains in custody, is the 23rd person to be held in the investigation.

Two people were de-arrested and 20 others were freed without charge.

Someone is de-arrested if police find the person in custody has no case to answer before the paperwork for their arrest has been processed.

On Thursday, GMP's head of counter terrorism Ch Supt Russ Jackson said Abedi was not part of a larger network.

However, he said officers believed other people may have been "aware or complicit" in the bombing.