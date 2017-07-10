Teen driver jailed for Manchester hit-and-run death

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Martin Joyce's Peugeot 307 was later found abandoned and on fire

A banned driver who ran over and killed a father-of-three in front of his nine-year-old son has been jailed.

Martin Joyce, 18, was speeding in his Peugeot 307 when he struck 45-year-old Shahid Tarafdar on 7 February, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Mr Tarafdar was walking from a shop in Longsight towards his car where his son Zarif was waiting for him.

Joyce was jailed for five years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Mr Tarafdar's wife, Joyria Chowdhury said Zarif "has never been the same" since witnessing his father's death.

Shahid Tarafdar was the father of three children

After hitting the victim, Joyce drove off through a red light and continued to travel at high speed before swerving on to a pavement to pass cars waiting at busy junctions.

The Peugeot 307, which he had bought only two days earlier, was later found abandoned and on fire.

Martin Joyce driving on Stockport Road after the collision in which Mr Tarafdar died

Joyce and his passenger, Abdullah Taher, 19, had also attempted to clean up evidence of the crash around the vehicle.

Joyce's brother, Michael Joyce, 21, then lied to police that he was behind the wheel at the time.

'Mental torture'

Martin Joyce, formerly of Reabrook Avenue, Manchester, also admitted causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and with no insurance, perverting the course of justice and failing to stop and report a collision.

Michael Joyce and Taher were both jailed for 18 months after they pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Following sentencing, Mrs Chowdhury said: "When Shahid was so cruelly taken from us our lives were irreparably changed forever."

Michael Joyce and Abdullah Taher were both jailed for 18 months

She said she was "suffering constant mental torture" and her children miss their "wonderful and loving father" greatly.

She said Zarif "tells me to be strong but he is having to fight his own demons at such a young age".

She added she was "relieved the defendants who have ruined our lives have been brought to justice".