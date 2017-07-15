Spoof blue plaques go on show at Salford Lads Club

Image copyright PA/Salford Lads club Image caption Actor Albert Finney was born in Salford but was not a member of the club

A display of spoof blue plaques on celebrities' links with Salford Lads Club, which famously appeared on an album by The Smiths, has gone on show.

Titled "Albert Finney was never a member", it debunks myths while also celebrating past events at the venue.

Project manager Leslie Holmes said: "Our plaques are a bluey green, to be a bit different from the official English Heritage scheme."

It is being held in conjunction with the Manchester International Festival.

Image copyright PA/Salford Lads Club/Getty Image caption Frank Sidebottom and footballer Wayne Rooney filmed a TV advert together at the venue

Image copyright Getty/Salford Lads Club Image caption The late boxer Henry Cooper was called on to serve hot drinks when a tea boy had to rush off

Mr Holmes said: "Whenever I go to London, I'm always amazed by how many blue plaques there are about the lives of the rich and famous, but hardly any in Salford, so I thought it would be good to change this - even for the weekend - and put 20 plaques here at Salford Lads Club."

Image copyright Salford Lads Club Image caption Another myth debunked - The Smiths band used the club for an album but didn't fight there

He said the exhibition's title was "a humorous way of putting the record straight" on a myth that Salford-born actor Finney, who appeared in Skyfall and The Bourne Ultimatum, was a member when he was a boy.

The plaques, designed by the artist Amber Sanchez, will be on display at the venue until Sunday afternoon.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The club, on the real Coronation Street in Salford, is now open to girls as well as boys