Arrests after two injured in Stockport high-speed crash

Image copyright Joel Goodman Image caption Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Two people have been hurt, one seriously, when they were hit by one of two speeding cars.

A Vauxhall car and a Renault Clio failed to stop at red lights on the A6 in Stockport on Sunday morning before the Clio crashed, said police.

Two pedestrians, a man and woman in their 50s, were injured.

Two men, aged 20 and 21, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and remain in custody for questioning.

At 11:30 BST, a police officer was sat in an unmarked car at a red light when he was passed by the Vauxhall, possibly a Vectra, and the Clio travelling at speed towards Buxton.

When they failed to stop, he activated his sirens and lights and took off in pursuit.

A short time later, the Vectra jumped another red light before the Clio crashed into a traffic light post and the two pedestrians in the Heaviley area, said police.

They were taken to hospital with multiple injuries where the woman remains in a serious condition.

The A6 was closed for a number of hours but is now fully reopened.

Due to the police involvement, the incident has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

PC Pete Cunningham of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "At this time, the Vauxhall is still outstanding and our enquiries to trace it and the occupants are ongoing."

Police are asking for anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.