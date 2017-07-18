Man charged over Stockport fatal 'hit-and-run' crash

Image copyright Google Image caption Wayne Davies is accused of failing to stop after a collision in Bramhall Moor Lane

A 29-year-old man has been charged over the death of a pedestrian in an alleged hit-and-run crash.

Wayne Davies of Lyndhurst Avenue, Stockport has been charged with causing death by driving without due care and attention whilst over prescribed limit.

He is also accused of drink driving, failing to stop after a collision, failing to report a collision and possession of class A drugs.

Mr Davies is due to appear before Stockport Magistrates on 21 August.

The charges relate to the death of a 22-year-old man who was stuck by a black Audi A5 at about 04:10 GMT in Bramhall Moor Lane in Hazel Grove, Stockport on 11 March.

The man died in hospital.