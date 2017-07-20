Plane circles over Manchester for hours due to fault

Image caption The plane landed at 12:38 after circling for more than four hours

A plane has landed safely at Manchester Airport after circling for more than four hours due to a technical fault.

The Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) Dreamliner, which departed from Jeddah at 04.11 BST and was due to land at 08:30, started to circle over the Peak District.

The plane landed at 12:38. It had a total of six hours of fuel reserves.

The airline said there was an issue with the trailing edge flaps and it was waiting for a dry runway.

The flaps allow the aircraft to slow down on the runway.

A spokesman for Saudia said once the wet weather had cleared up in Manchester, the plane was able to land safely.

