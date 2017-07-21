Murder probe after young father stabbed in neck in Sale

Image copyright Google Image caption The 34-year-old-man was stabbed in the neck in Royton Avenue, Sale

A young father died after being stabbed in the neck during a street row.

Police were called to Royton Avenue in Sale, Greater Manchester at 23:10 BST on Thursday after reports of a scuffle involving a group of men.

The 34-year-old victim was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where he later died.

Detectives believe he was beckoned into the road by three men before he was fatally stabbed. A murder investigation has been launched.

Det Insp Mark Astbury, said: "In the space of minutes, the lives of this man's family have been turned upside down and his children have been left without a daddy.

"I'm urging anyone who either witnessed the incident itself or has information that would help us, to get in contact."