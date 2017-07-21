Boy, 12, charged with racist attack in Manchester park

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the attack happened on Plant Hill Park on 24 June

A 12-year-old boy has been charged after a racially aggravated assault on another boy in a park.

A 13-year-old boy was attacked in Plant Hill Park in Blackley on 24 June, Greater Manchester Police said.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was also charged with racially aggravated assault, two counts of criminal damage and affray.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Youth Court later.