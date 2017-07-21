Shaun Murphy death: Man charged with murder
- 21 July 2017
- From the section Manchester
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a father in Manchester.
Shaun Murphy, 38, died in hospital after was he was found injured in Greenbrow Road, Wythenshawe, on 17 June.
Lee Junior Walker, 33, of Patchcroft Road, Wythenshawe, is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Saturday.
A man, 23, previously held on suspicion of murder was released without charge.