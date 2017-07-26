Oldham house siege ends after 25 hours
A stand-off between police and an alleged gunman in a siege that lasted more then 24 hours has ended.
Officers were called to reports of a man armed with a gun inside a home in Shaw, Oldham, with a woman and two children at 03:15 BST on Tuesday.
The children, aged one and six, were freed earlier in the stand-off.
Armed police entered the house in Pemberton Way at about 04.50 on Wednesday and a woman, 27, was removed. A 30-year-old man has been arrested.
He is to be quizzed by detectives on suspicion of making threats to kill and false imprisonment.
No-one was injured, police said, but more than 40 houses were evacuated as a precaution.