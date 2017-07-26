Mike Grimshaw death: Tribute to stabbed father

Image copyright Manchester Evening News Image caption Mike Grimshaw was due to get married in a few weeks, neighbours said

A man who died after being stabbed in the neck as he intervened in a street row was "a rock", his family has said.

Mike Grimshaw, 34, died on Thursday following a disturbance in Sale, Greater Manchester.

His mother Janet said: "I cannot put into words how much my heart is broken and the sorrow I feel for his daughter, sister, niece, nephew and partner."

A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murdering Mr Grimshaw was released pending further inquiries.

It is understood Mr Grimshaw was wounded after intervening in the altercation outside his house on Royton Avenue.

He had been due to get married in a few weeks, according to neighbours.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Grimshaw was stabbed in the neck in Royton Avenue

"My son, Mike, was the most caring, patient and gentle person. A rock not only to his family, but to his many friends. He adored his daughter Erin and cherished the time spent with her," his mother added.

His sister Emma Grimshaw said: "Our hearts are heavy with the loss of my amazing brother and fantastic uncle to my heartbroken children.

"Mike has been my rock since the loss of my dad and I cannot imagine how life is going to be without him, he filled our lives with love and laughter and I am so proud to be able to say that he was my brother."