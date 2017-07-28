Stockport crash: Arrests after man, 89 dies in hospital

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at Errwood Road in Heaton Moor on Thursday

An 89-year-old man has died in a crash involving two vehicles in Stockport.

The crash happened at Errwood Road in Heaton Moor at about 01:15 BST on Thursday.

An Audi RS4 had overturned as a result of a collision with a Vauxhall Astra and was on the pavement. The man in the Astra later died in hospital.

A 34-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy who were in the Audi have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police have asked for any witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam or mobile footage of the incident, to contact them.